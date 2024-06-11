Lee Dong-wook makes his voice acting debut in Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 will star K-drama actor Lee Dong-wook in his very first voice-acting role as a character fans are looking forward to.

Lee Dong-wook has been one of South Korea’s most prominent actors for years in hits like Tale of the Nine-Tailed and A Shop For Killers. But he’s never done a voice role until Inside Out 2.

He made the official announcement for Disney Korea on YouTube, revealing he will voice the video game character Lance Slashblade. But Lee’s voice role will only be available to Korean audiences.

Lance is a video game character Riley had her first crush on when she was younger. He comes to the emotions’ rescue when they’re trapped in a jar and need help.

The character was inspired by the PlayStation game Final Fantasy. Lance wears a cool outfit, has long, luscious purple hair, a nice smolder, and an impressive sword.

In a video of Lee recording for his character, he visibly becomes flustered trying to find the right emotion for Lance. He comments, “I’ve never done this kind of acting before, even though I’ve been acting for 25 years.”

Lee has been acting since 1999 and gained numerous accolades in his career, becoming a household favorite among fans for starring as Grim Reaper in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. He then starred in the chilling murder thriller Hell is Other People before becoming a staple in the fantasy genre with Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

His most recent role was A Shop for Killers, a spinoff of A Killer’s Shopping List about a niece who learns of her deceased uncle’s secret life as an arms dealer.

Inside Out releases in theaters on June 14. You can read about whether the movie will be available for streaming, the spinoff series in the works, and new movies to watch this month.