Scream 6 star explains why fans won’t miss Never Campbell in sequel

Scream 6 star Jenna Ortega has addressed the controversial absence of Neve Campbell and how the sequel works without the franchise’s famed final girl.

Neve Campbell is as much a pillar of the Scream series as Ghostface. She plays Sidney Prescott, first targeted by Woodsboro’s masked murderer in 1996’s Scream and appearing in every installment since.

Alas, following the fifth Scream earlier this year, it emerged Campbell wouldn’t be returning for the six-quel – not because the story decided to move past her, but because they didn’t offer her enough money.

Her absence has been the subject of criticism from fans, who believe she should be paid what she deserves. However, according to Ortega, they may not even notice she’s gone.

Scream 6 star addresses Neve Campbell’s absence

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Wednesday’s release on Netflix, Ortega – who plays Tara Carpenter – was asked how Scream 6 will address Sidney’s absence in the plot.

“I feel like I can’t really speak too much on that just because it’s not necessarily my character,” she explained.

“But I will say there’s so much going on in this next one, that it’s so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you’re gonna be distracted almost.”

Paramount Pictures

This echoes Ortega’s past comments about the brutality of the sequel, set to boast “the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen.”

“But it’s very clear, like, there’s references to Sidney, of course. You know, it’s nice because there’s still a protectiveness in the script and that’s something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her and we want the best for her. She’s missed and thought of.”

Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding are all reprising their roles, alongside Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed.

Some suspect Campbell has actually re-joined the cast behind the scenes, and her involvement is being kept secret to surprise fans upon the film’s release, or perhaps even the trailer.

Scream 6 is due for release on March 10, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.