RRR director’s dad is working on script for sequel

Trailblazing Telugu-language action-musical RRR is set to get a sequel, according to director S.S. Rajamouli.

The first film has been little short of a phenomenon this year, breaking box office records, and making it onto our list of the best movies of 2022.

A fictitious story about two real life figures, the film imagines what would have happened if revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem had met and collaborated before fighting for their country. It features dancing and singing and some of the greatest action ever committed to celluloid. Seriously – RRR really has to be seen to be believed.

What is the status of an RRR sequel?

Speaking at a screening of the film in Chicago – video of which can be seen below – SS Rajamouli revealed that a sequel is in the early stages of development.

“My father is the story writer for all my films,” Rajamouli explained. “We discussed a bit about it and he’s working on the story.”

RRR 2 won’t be the director’s next film however…

Rajamouli’s next film is inspired by James Bond and Indiana Jones

Before the sequel Rajamouli is making an action movie with actor Mahesh Babu, inspired by two western icons. The director made the announcement at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, as reported by Business Today.

“My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure,” Rajamouli revealed. “It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots.”

As with the RRR sequel, the film will be written by Rajamouli’s father K.V. Vijayendra, with plans to shoot in Africa.

