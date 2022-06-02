RRR: Where to watch the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2022

RRR is the most popular non-English movie in the world. It’s a Bollywood blockbuster that’s been branded one of the most “revolutionary” movies of 2022, and here’s how you can check it out for yourself.

After years of the big screen being neutered by global restrictions, the past six months have felt like a true return to form: Spider-Man: No Way Home became an all-time smash-hit; Morbius has become a meme movie for the ages; and Top Gun: Maverick might just be the best film of the year.

Then there’s RRR, a bombastic action epic from S. S. Rajamouli. With $150 million at the worldwide box office, it’s the biggest-grossing non-sequel for an Indian movie, only second place to the director’s earlier film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

While not on the domestic scale of Everything Everywhere All At Once – A24’s indie triumph that’s become the studio’s biggest hit through solid word-of-mouth – RRR’s reputation is rising every day. Now, it’s easier to watch it than ever.

Is RRR available to stream on Netflix and other platforms?

In a word, yes: RRR is available in both the US and UK on Netflix. According to one of the streaming platform’s Twitter accounts, it’s the most-watched non-English film on Netflix, racking up more than 18 million hours viewed.

Earlier this week, it placed fifth on Netflix’s Top 10 in the US, just behind A Perfect Pairing, Senior Year, the original Top Gun, and Disappearance at Clifton Hill.

RRR is officially the #1 most watched non-English film on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/XbeXzb9KGQ — Golden (@netflixgolden) May 31, 2022

Netflix has described it as “one of the most wildly inventive action films in years, full of bravura set pieces that practically leap off the screen.”

“If you see another film this year that includes a flaming stampede of wild animals, it’ll be a surprise. If that doesn’t sell you, here are five more reasons to throw on RRR ASAP,” the streamer added.

However, unless your local cinema is offering a limited screening, RRR has since left theatres and is now only available on Netflix. It’s unclear when or if it’ll be available to stream elsewhere.

What is RRR about?

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries – Gond tribal leader Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) and independence activist Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and their journey away from home.

“Upon returning, they began fighting for their country’s independence against British colonialists in the 1920s.”

It should also be noted that RRR boasts a bladder-bursting runtime of 187 minutes. However, this tracks given its storytelling and action scale (it’s the most expensive Indian movie ever made) – and since you’ll likely watch it at home, you can pause whenever you like.

It currently has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with IndieWire’s Siddhant Adlakha writing: “Plenty of recent releases have been hailed as the return of cinema post-pandemic, but RRR stands apart as an unabashed return to everything that makes the cinematic experience great, all at once.”

Rolling Stone’s David Fear also described it as “the best – and most revolutionary – blockbuster of 2022.”