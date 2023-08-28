Riverdale finale answers its biggest question: Which couples are endgame?

Riverdale has finally answered one of its longest-standing questions: Which couples are endgame? The series has concluded after seven seasons, so let’s see who fell in love and who got dumped — or worse.

Riverdale has come to an end after seven seasons that included a wide array of plotlines, characters, and musical numbers.

After a strong first season that received “generally favorable reviews”, the show gained widespread attention for its increasingly bizarre storylines and seemingly ever-changing genre.

One question, however, that remained everpresent for fans of the show was which couples would end up together. For anyone who may have ditched the Netflix show but is still curious as to how the finale wrapped things up, we’ve got you. Spoilers ahead for the finale — you’ve been warned!

Netflix The love triangle first seen in the original Archie comics has finally been solved!

Cheryl and Toni

Cheryl and Toni made it to the finale and settled in Oakland Hills, living as artists and activists before ultimately passing away peacefully at an old age. They also had a son named after Riverdale (Dale).

Netflix These two stuck it out and Cheryl even found success as a painter.

Fangs and Midge

These two had a tumultuous relationship but saw it through until the end, hitting the road together for Fangs’ summer tour. However, tragedy struck four weeks in when the bus crashed and Fangs was killed, leaving Midge a single mum.

Netflix These two had their love story tragically cut short.

Kevin and Clay

Kevin and Clay stayed together and lived out their years in Harlem. Kevin started his own theatre company and Clay became a professor. At the age of 82, Kevin died of natural causes, with Clay passing away a week later.

Netflix Clay passed away one week after Kevin while sitting on a park bench.

The Core Four

There have been many shipping debates surrounding the core four: Will Barchie finally see comic Betty win the heart of her favorite redhead? Or will Bughead prove too strong? In the end, Riverdale’s finale found a unique solution.

Forget love triangles, these four ended all quarrels of the heart by forming a “quad”. Except for Judhead and Archie, all four were dating one another in their senior year of high school — though they eventually went their separate ways.

Veronica went on to become a successful movie producer and even won two Oscars. Archie became a construction worker and amateur writer, settling down with someone new and having a family. Jughead never married and started his own magazine, and Betty did the same — though she did adopt a daughter and has a granddaughter named after her mom.

Netflix The core four ended up in a quad for their senior year but ultimately went their separate ways.

Other characters also found love, though not with any familiar faces. Reggie had two sons and played professional basketball before coaching at Riverdale High. Alice saved a plane from crashing while working as a stewardess, going on to marry one of the passengers from the same flight.

Featuring superpowers and time traveling, the finale took place many, many years after the characters of Riverdale had all grown up, with Betty being the last one of the group still alive. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t get their happily ever after.

