Renfield: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Renfield and Dracula are about to skulk onto our screens, so here’s everything we know about the new film, from its release date and trailer, to its cast, plot, and other details.

Halloween season may be long over, but that doesn’t mean that our love for horror icons has to end. From horror films like Nope and Barbarian still causing a storm, to the Evil Dead Rise trailer just being released, the spooky and macabre is still terrifying cinema-goers.

And now, while an upcoming film may lean more into the horror-comedy than full-on horror, it still looks to be just as iconic. Renfield, a new comedy about Dracula’s main henchman, is on its way to cinemas, with its trailer having just been released today.

Article continues after ad

Despite a number of things being kept under wraps about the movie, here’s everything we know so far.

Renfield is set to be released on April 14, 2023, by Universal Pictures. It will be released in cinemas.

This means that there’s only four months to wait, so if you’re wanting to read the Dracula book or watch any previous adaptations, now is the time to start.

Renfield trailer: Is there a trailer?

A trailer has just been released today, featuring the plot, jokes, and action of the upcoming Renfield film.

And of course, Dracula’s appearance is built up until the very end, so stay tuned for that.

Article continues after ad

Renfield cast: Who is starring in the film?

The Renfield film has a star-studded cast of talented action and comedic actors, including but not limited to:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nicholas Hoult as Renfield

Nicolas Cage as Dracula

Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy

Ben Schwartz as Teddy Lobo

Adrian Martinez as Chris Marcos

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Ella

Bess Rous as Caitlyn

James Moses Black as Captain J. Browning

Caroline Williams as Vanessa

People seem to be the most excited about Nicolas Cage’s appearance as Dracula, as the internet went wild when some first images of him in costume were released.

Renfield plot: What will happen in the film?

The synopsis for Renfield is thus: “Count Dracula’s lackey Renfield finds a new lease on life in modern day New Orleans when he falls in love with Rebecca Quincy, a feisty but perennially aggressive traffic cop.”

The film will comedically focus on the toxic relationships between arguably the most famous servant and master duo in all of literature, while bringing a new interpretation to it.

Article continues after ad

The film, while a horror-comedy, is also seemingly an action film, as Renfield has been given supernatural abilities by Dracula, which he uses to fight criminals. So while the film likely won’t be a superhero-esque one – though Nicolas Holt is known for playing the Beast in the X-Men prequels – we can still expect some fun action. Especially when Dracula himself gets thrown into the mix.

This article will be updated when we learn more.