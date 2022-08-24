Disney’s Pinocchio live-action remake gets first full trailer

Disney has released the first full trailer for its live-action remake of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.

We’re in the era of Disney live-action makeovers; since the turn of the millennium, we’ve had 18 remakes, including Alice in Wonderland, Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, Aladdin, Mulan, and The Jungle Book. Yes, some of them are predominantly CG, but it’s in the style of live-action at the very least.

The critical results have been middling; at its worst, Alice Through the Looking Glass has an 18% Rotten Tomatoes score, while The Jungle Book holds the highest esteem with a 94% score. At the box office, they’ve been huge successes for the most part, with The Lion King ranking as the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time.

It was only a matter of time before the trend came for Pinocchio, the age-old tale adapted by Walt Disney as the studio’s second-ever animated film back in 1940.

Pinocchio live-action remake drops first full trailer

Pinocchio is directed by Robert Zemeckis, reuniting with his Forrest Gump and Cast Away star Hanks in the role of Geppetto.

Disney’s official description reads: “Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son.”

Who else stars in the Pinocchio live-action remake?

The trailer does give viewers a good look at Ainsworth’s Pinocchio and Hanks’ Geppetto, as well as Joseph Gordon Levitt’s Jiminy Cricket, “who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his conscience,” and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.

Keegan-Michael Key also stars as “Honest” John, alongside Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, Luke Evans as The Coachman, Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

When will the Pinocchio remake be released, and where can I watch it?

Unlike past Disney remakes, while echoing some releases amid earlier global restrictions, Pinocchio is due for release on September 8 this year exclusively on Disney+. It’s unclear whether the film will have any sort of theatrical release, but it looks unlikely.

Disney will release more footage from the film in the lead-up to its release, along with Disney+ Day on September 8, a fan and industry event where future premieres will be announced.