Percy Jackson and the Olympians author confirms season 2 is being worked on

Author Rick Riordan has hinted at Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, with the creator of the beloved fantasy series revealing that a script for a second season is actively being worked on despite season 1 still yet to get a confirmed release date for 2024.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 is set to debut on Disney+ at some point in 2024. And while there is still no confirmed release date for the first season of the show, author Rick Riordan has confirmed that season 2 is already being worked on and that a script is currently in development.

In a new blog post, the author spilled the beans on a potential second season and what fans can expect from the larger series moving forward.

“[W]e have started work on the writers’ room for season two. This does NOT mean the second season has been green-lit yet. It’s too early for that. But we have been approved to start developing scripts, and I think everyone’s expectation is that a second season will happen if all goes as planned.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is already in the works

Disney+ Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 1 is set to release in 2024

Riordan then goes on to add, “it sure is exciting to be part of the room, though. We’ve broken down the action of the second ‘Percy Jackson’ book, ‘The Sea of Monsters,’ into a series of episodes, and have begun outlining what the first episodes would look like.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the tale of a young boy named Percy Jackson. Percy is a half-blood, meaning one of his parents is in fact a Greek god. Based on what has been said by those working on the show, Season 1 will look at adapting the first book in the series, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.

While the beloved book series was previous adapted for film, the movie adaptation was less faithful to the source material than fans had hoped, sparking controversy and backlash as a result. However, the new Disney+ series is shaping up to be much closer to Riordan’s initial narrative.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, author Rick Riordan spoke about the upcoming TV adaptation and how the longer format has allowed the show to explore more of the books and be a more faithful adaptation:

“The TV format is one of the things that I love the most because it gives us time and space to tell the whole story of the book, The Lightning Thief, in a way that’s a little more true to what I wrote,” said Riordan. “I think it’s what the fans have been waiting for. It’s just so great that I can finally tell all the readers over the years that this is it. This is the adaptation that you’ve been wanting and waiting for.”

For all the latest TV and movie content and news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.