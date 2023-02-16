Patrick Stewart & Ian McKellen “have plans” for X-Men return in the MCU

X-Men actor Patrick Stewart has weighed in on if he will return to the role of Professor X in the MCU following his cameo in the recent Doctor Strange film, with the acclaimed actor leaving the door open for a future return alongside Ian McKellen.

With the MCU now beginning the journey of introducing mutants, many fans are wondering if Patrick Stewart will continue to lead the X-Men and reprise his role as Professor X moving forward. So far, Stewart is the only actor to return to his role, resulting in the Marvel community speculating that he could become the leader of the new MCU X-Men team.

Article continues after ad

While the likes of Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito has been mentioned as a potential candidate to take over the role, Stewart’s cameo in the recent Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness has now opened up the door for him to come back again.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stewart was asked about the possibility of him coming back once again. “I can’t say about what Charles’ future might possibly hold,” Stewart said, before then jokingly adding that he is “ looking to borrow his wheelchair if we’re to do much more Star Trek as standing up is becoming a bit of a problem.”

Article continues after ad

As well as this, Stewart also teased the idea of fellow X-Men actor Ian McKellen coming back to once again take on the role of Magneto. With McKellen expressing his interest in coming back after seeing how well Stewart’s cameo in Doctor Strange went

20th Century Studios/Marvel Comics We’ve seen a number of actors in the mix to continue the legacy of Professor X in the MCU, and Stewart himself has even made an appearance already.

“Actually, it went very well. He did say something like [‘Hey, I would’ve done this!’], yes that’s true,” Stewart said, before hinting that there may be more Professor X and Magneto to come. “But we’re not done, Sir Ian and myself. We’re… we’ve got plans.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Following on from that, Stewart was then asked if audiences can expect to see him appear in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film given that Hugh Jackman will be coming back one last time to play Wolverine.

Article continues after ad

“I know nothing more than that, honest,” Stewart admitted. However, the secrecy of all Marvel projects does mean that there is still a chance Stewart could appear in the film after all.

Time will tell if Stewart will become the main MCU Professor X or if the reboot of the iconic mutant superhero group will be played by a whole new cast of characters.

For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.