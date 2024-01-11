Single’s Inferno 3 fans concerned about Min-Young after latest Instagram posts

Single’s Inferno 3 fans are worried about contestant An Min-Young after seeing her Instagram posts. Here is what the fans are saying on Reddit.

The finale of the hit Netflix Korean dating reality show aired on Netflix on January 9, 2024. Similar to last year, the contestants’ popularity soared after the show aired and many of them gained over 200k followers on Instagram.

Contestant An Min-Young, who had a love line with Jin-Seok, can be found on Instagram with the name @my_floria_ and she mostly posts her modeling projects along with her daily life. Fans were surprised when they went through Min-Young’s Instagram profile.

The fans felt that Min-Young was editing her photos to the point of distorting her real self and they expressed their concerns on Reddit.

Fans concerned for Min-Young “body dysmorphia”

A user on Reddit started a discussion after linking Min-Young’s Instagram and wrote that the way she edits her photos was alarming. They questioned if Min-Young had a distorted body image in her mind similar to having body dysmorphia.

One fan said, “The fifth picture is just sad. Her body is insane on the show and she’s gorgeous and she obviously doesn’t need this much editing on her pictures. But then I’ve seen that people are calling her fat and ugly because of what happened on the show and it’s just so sad. Some people are just insane and cruel.”

Another user replied in shock and anger as they couldn’t believe Min-Young was being cyber-bullied over her already perfect physique. They said, “Fat?!?!?! People need to touch grass 😭”

Another Redditor agreed with the original post and said, “I noticed that too when I looked at her IG pics, it was super edited to the point where I couldn’t recognize her from a lot of her pics.

“She seems to be already a very pretty person in SI, she doesn’t need to edit her face even more, that sometimes is so small compared to her body.”

South Korea is known for having very strict beauty standards for celebrities and local people alike. A Single’s Inferno viewer brought up this exact point and said, “You cannot blame her tho.. Korea’s beauty standards is insaneeee..Hopefully she realizes how beautiful she is..and bashers stop hating on her photos as that does not help one bit..”

Another viewer pointed out the fact that her editing might be intentional and part of a social media trend that’s not too popular in the West.

They wrote, “This is a Korean influencer trend that was actually quite very common in the past few years! They want to look super fake like dolls and have weird proportion bodies where the shoulders are wide (to make face extra small), large hips, smallest waist, biggest boobs, etc.”

Stay up to date about news on Single’s Inferno Season 3 and other K-dramas at our hub here.