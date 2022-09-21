Overwatch fans confused by “Jeff Kaplan” writing new Fantastic 4 movie

News broke that Jeff Kaplan (no, not that one) would be one of the writers for Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic 4 movie, confusing Overwatch fans.

Marvel fans have been wondering for years which acclaimed writer or writers would be tapped to write the first MCU installment for the most iconic family in comics.

After the recent announcement that Wandavision director Matt Shakman would be directing the movie, questions immediately began to arise about the cast and writers.

Now, the matter of the writers has been answered, much to the confusion of some gamers.

Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer announced as Fantastic 4 writers

Marvel Studios Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will write Fantastic 4.

Overwatch fans were shocked and confused when Deadline reported that the duo of Ian Springer and Jeff Kaplan would be writing the script for Fantastic 4.

Jeff Kaplan, of course, was a former Vice President at Blizzard and was the lead design director on Overwatch.

Kaplan left Blizzard in 2021, after a 19-year tenure that saw him working on games that included Warcraft III and World of Warcraft.

Since then, Kaplan has been relatively quiet about his future endeavors in or out of gaming, so Overwatch and Blizzard fans were quite surprised to see him appear in an article as the writer of a Marvel movie.

Of course, this was simply a coincidence, as the Jeff Kaplan in question is different from the one who would give players updates on Overwatch.

The Jeff Kaplan in question is a writer, best known for writing and directing the 2013 film Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship.

As for the Kaplan that Blizzard fans know so well, it remains to be seen what his next adventure will be, whether in gaming or movies.