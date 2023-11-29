You can watch all of Oppenheimer in less than a minute

Are you in the mood to watch Oppenheimer, but don’t have three hours to spare? Don’t worry, one fan has created a “hyper-fast” edit of the film that’s so quick you won’t even need a full minute.

Once upon a time, epics were a welcomed staple of the big screen, whether it was Gone with the Wind, Ben-Hur, How the West Was Won, Doctor Zhivago, or Lawrence of Arabia.

Nowadays, butt-numbing runtimes have been normalized across movies that don’t necessarily warrant it, much to the ire of restless viewers; for example, this year alone, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ran for over two-and-a-half hours, while Napoleon’s theatrical runtime will feel like the blink of an eye compared to its streaming length of four hours.

Oppenheimer is exempt from these criticisms, with its three-hour runtime doing little to deter moviegoers. However, a new edit of the film is at the complete opposite end of the spectrum.

Oppenheimer fan creates “hyper-fast” one-minute version

Thanks to X/Twitter user @n0tsig, you can now experience the entirety of Oppenheimer with a breakneck runtime of just 52 seconds.

The movie in its original (and proper) state is 180 minutes long, so this edit takes you through the film 207 times faster than normal. You could watch the whole thing more than 200 hundred times while the actual movie ran in the background.

The edit has already racked up nearly 50,000 views. “Smh this is what people have been ranting and raving about? It’s not even one full minute,” one user joked.

“Realistic simulation of what happens in my brain 24/7,” another posted. “Just watched Oppenheimer without blinking,” a third tweeted. “First 33 seconds are great but the last 19 really drag on,” a fourth joked. “Even in a 52-second long video it’s still perfection,” another wrote. “Guys does this count as a rewatch on Letterboxd?” a sixth posted.

Oppenheimer recently arrived on home entertainment, sparking a physical media rush the likes of which haven’t been seen for years; 4K Ultra HD copies are sold out across the US, and Blu-ray stocks are dwindling.

Fortunately, Universal has stressed that it is working to replenish supplies – so, if you were looking forward to hearing the music once more this Christmas, you’re probably still in luck.

Oppenheimer is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray, and VOD. Each version is available to purchase by clicking here. You can also check out our other coverage below:

