Oppenheimer: Nolan fans can’t believe “insane” Diary of a Wimpy Kid casting

Oppenheimer and Diary of a Wimpy Kid aren’t things you would consider mixing, but Nolan thinks that “Rodrick Rules.”

This summer marks the battle of the blockbusters, as Oppenheimer and Barbie – two movies that are worlds apart in style and theme – drop on the same day, with many fans taking up a Barbie/Oppenheimer double bill.

Regardless of this cinematic event, there’d still be plenty of hype for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, which tells the story of the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the birth of the atomic bomb.

The film stars renowned Hollywood recluse Cillian Murphy, but that’s not all. There’s Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and… Rodrick from Diary of a Wimpy Kid?

Rodrick rules in Oppenheimer

In a recent interview with Christopher Nolan, TikToker @guywithamoviecamera said: “There’s an actor from Diary of a Wimpy Kid, who I grew up watching-” to which the acclaimed director responded, “Roderick Rules!”

This is of course referring to the actor Devon Bostick, who starred in Diary of a Wimpy Kid as Rodrick. As the interviewer continued saying that it was great seeing a childhood icon take part in a more dramatic role, Nolan hinted, “He has his moment, very much so.”

For those who may not know, Rodrick is a character in the hit kids movie series Diary of a Wimpy Kid, which itself was based on a series of books by Jeff Kinney. Of this series, one book, and then one film, was focused around Rodrick, aptly titled Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.

Rodrick, the elder brother of the books’ lead character Greg, loved to mess with his younger sibling, when he wasn’t playing with his band Loded Diaper.

The character, or specifically the actor Devon Bostick, has become a bit of an icon this past decade, with many admitting across Twitter that they had a childhood crush on him.

One user also wrote: “The fact that Nolan knows what Diary of a Wimpy Kid is is insane.” Another joked: “Nolan seeing this video > watching Diary of a Wimpy Kid > thinking it’s the greatest film ever created > casting Rodrick.”

Of course, there’s plenty of other major stars in Oppenheimer – though not from Diary of a Wimpy Kid – all of whom you can read about here. Or wait and see their performances once the movie drops and literally explodes in cinemas.

Oppenheimer hits cinemas on July 21, 2023. You can read more about the movie in the stories below:

