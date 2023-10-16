Once Upon a Studio cast: All voice actors and characters in Disney 100th anniversary short

A new animated short titled Once Upon a Studio debuted on Disney+ today, and features a star-studded cast, voicing some of the studio’s most beloved characters.

Once Upon a Studio combines live-action with animation to pay tribute to Walt Disney’s legacy, and the studio’s history.

The film was made to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, and revolves around some of the studio’s most popular characters getting together for a photograph.

Voicing those characters are many of the same actors who played them originally, with the film featuring an incredibly star-studded cast.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Once Upon a Studio cast: All voice actors and characters in Disney short

We’ve already written about how outtakes of Robin Williams from the Aladdin record were used to bring the Genie back to life in Once Upon a Studio, with the blessing of his estate.

Article continues after ad

The following are the other actors and characters they play in the short, listed in alphabetical order, as they appear during the film’s closing credits.

Baymax: Scott Adsit

Flower: Stan Alexander

Bowler Hat Guy: Stephen J. Anderson

Donald Duck: Tony Anselmo

Sisu: Awkwafina

Nick Wilde: Jason Bateman

Trusty: Bill Baucom

Thumper: Peter Behn

Anna: Kristen Bell

Ariel: Jodi Benson

Beast: Robby Benson

Mr. Toad: Eric Blore

Antonio: Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Pinocchio: Griffen Campbell

Ursula: Pat Carroll

Moana: Auli’i Cravalho

Baloo/Winnie the Pooh: Jim Cummings

Asha: Ariana DeBose

Mickey Mouse: Chris Diamantopoulos

Peter Pan: Bobby Driscoll

Jiminy Cricket: Cliff Edwards

Little John: Richard Epcar

Goofy/Pluto: Bill Farmer

Flora: Verna Felton

Prince Charming: Keith Ferguson

Hans: Santino Fontana

Olaf: Josh Gad

Judy Hopps: Ginnifer Goodwin

Jim Hawkins: Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Kristoff: Jonathan Groff

Rafki: Robert Guillaume

Cinderella: Jennifer Hale

Scuttle: Jess Harnell

Cheshire Cat/Kaa/Winnie the Pooh: Sterling Holloway

Quasimodo: Tom Hulce

Scar: Jeremy Irons

Dodger: Billy Joel

Maui: Dwayne Johnson

Cogsworth: Bob Joles

Stromboli: Charles Judels

Pocahontas: Judy Kuhn

Timon: Nathan Lane

Flounder: Luke Lowe

Merryweather: Barbara Luddy

Jaq/Gus: James MacDonald

Himself: Burny Mattinson

Elsa: Idina Menzel

Eeyore/Merlin: Jim Meskimen

Iago: Piotr Michael

Rapunzel: Mandy Moore

Donald Duck: Clarence Nash

Bernard: Bob Newhart

Belle: Paige O’Hara

Flash: Raymond S. Persi

Thumper: Ian R’mante

Wreck-It-Ralph: John C. Reilly

Mowgli: Phoenix Reisser

Minnie Mouse: Kaitlyn Robrock

Tiana: Anika Noni Rose

Mulan: Lea Salonga

Stitch: Chris Sanders

Vanellope: Sarah Silverman

Peter Pan: Lee Slobotkin

Kuzco: David Spade

Snow White: Natalie Babbitt Taylor

Grumpy: Josh Robert Thompson

Raya: Kelly Marie Tran

Mad Hatter: Alan Tudyk

Rhino: Mark Walton

Aladdin: Scott Weinger

Abu/Joanna: Frank Welker

Gaston: Richard White

Carl: Harland Williams

College Intern: Renika Williams

Genie: Robin Williams

Robin Hood: Daniel Wolfe

Hades: James Woods

Louis: Michael-Leon Wooley

Scrooge McDuck: Alan Young

Once Upon a Studio is now streaming – you can read about it here, while for more Disney content, head here.