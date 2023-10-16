Once Upon a Studio cast: All voice actors and characters in Disney 100th anniversary short
A new animated short titled Once Upon a Studio debuted on Disney+ today, and features a star-studded cast, voicing some of the studio’s most beloved characters.
Once Upon a Studio combines live-action with animation to pay tribute to Walt Disney’s legacy, and the studio’s history.
The film was made to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, and revolves around some of the studio’s most popular characters getting together for a photograph.
Voicing those characters are many of the same actors who played them originally, with the film featuring an incredibly star-studded cast.
Once Upon a Studio cast: All voice actors and characters in Disney short
We’ve already written about how outtakes of Robin Williams from the Aladdin record were used to bring the Genie back to life in Once Upon a Studio, with the blessing of his estate.
The following are the other actors and characters they play in the short, listed in alphabetical order, as they appear during the film’s closing credits.
- Baymax: Scott Adsit
- Flower: Stan Alexander
- Bowler Hat Guy: Stephen J. Anderson
- Donald Duck: Tony Anselmo
- Sisu: Awkwafina
- Nick Wilde: Jason Bateman
- Trusty: Bill Baucom
- Thumper: Peter Behn
- Anna: Kristen Bell
- Ariel: Jodi Benson
- Beast: Robby Benson
- Mr. Toad: Eric Blore
- Antonio: Ravi Cabot-Conyers
- Pinocchio: Griffen Campbell
- Ursula: Pat Carroll
- Moana: Auli’i Cravalho
- Baloo/Winnie the Pooh: Jim Cummings
- Asha: Ariana DeBose
- Mickey Mouse: Chris Diamantopoulos
- Peter Pan: Bobby Driscoll
- Jiminy Cricket: Cliff Edwards
- Little John: Richard Epcar
- Goofy/Pluto: Bill Farmer
- Flora: Verna Felton
- Prince Charming: Keith Ferguson
- Hans: Santino Fontana
- Olaf: Josh Gad
- Judy Hopps: Ginnifer Goodwin
- Jim Hawkins: Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Kristoff: Jonathan Groff
- Rafki: Robert Guillaume
- Cinderella: Jennifer Hale
- Scuttle: Jess Harnell
- Cheshire Cat/Kaa/Winnie the Pooh: Sterling Holloway
- Quasimodo: Tom Hulce
- Scar: Jeremy Irons
- Dodger: Billy Joel
- Maui: Dwayne Johnson
- Cogsworth: Bob Joles
- Stromboli: Charles Judels
- Pocahontas: Judy Kuhn
- Timon: Nathan Lane
- Flounder: Luke Lowe
- Merryweather: Barbara Luddy
- Jaq/Gus: James MacDonald
- Himself: Burny Mattinson
- Elsa: Idina Menzel
- Eeyore/Merlin: Jim Meskimen
- Iago: Piotr Michael
- Rapunzel: Mandy Moore
- Donald Duck: Clarence Nash
- Bernard: Bob Newhart
- Belle: Paige O’Hara
- Flash: Raymond S. Persi
- Thumper: Ian R’mante
- Wreck-It-Ralph: John C. Reilly
- Mowgli: Phoenix Reisser
- Minnie Mouse: Kaitlyn Robrock
- Tiana: Anika Noni Rose
- Mulan: Lea Salonga
- Stitch: Chris Sanders
- Vanellope: Sarah Silverman
- Peter Pan: Lee Slobotkin
- Kuzco: David Spade
- Snow White: Natalie Babbitt Taylor
- Grumpy: Josh Robert Thompson
- Raya: Kelly Marie Tran
- Mad Hatter: Alan Tudyk
- Rhino: Mark Walton
- Aladdin: Scott Weinger
- Abu/Joanna: Frank Welker
- Gaston: Richard White
- Carl: Harland Williams
- College Intern: Renika Williams
- Genie: Robin Williams
- Robin Hood: Daniel Wolfe
- Hades: James Woods
- Louis: Michael-Leon Wooley
- Scrooge McDuck: Alan Young
Once Upon a Studio is now streaming – you can read about it here, while for more Disney content, head here.