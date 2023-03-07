Nicolas Cage says he doesn’t “need to be in the MCU” despite being a Marvel fan

Nicolas Cage has shut down the idea that he will be reprising his role as Ghost Rider in the MCU, with the actor discussing how, despite being a huge fan of the Marvel world, he has no desire to jump back into the superhero genre.

In an interview with Variety, Nicolas Cage was asked about his stint in the Marvel world as Ghost Rider as well as what he thinks about the superhero genre as a whole. For Cage, the Marvel comics and the worlds created by Stan Lee are ones that he holds close to his heart.

“I’ve gotta be nice about Marvel movies because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage. What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me.”

Cage then went on to comment on the state of superhero films at the moment, adding his opinion on the debate as to whether these big-budget blockbusters are creating a monopoly over the film and television industry.

“I understand what the frustration is. I get it. But I think there’s plenty of room for everybody. I’m seeing movies like ‘Tár.’ I’m seeing all kinds of artistic and independently driven movies. I think there’s plenty of room for everybody.”

Nicolas Cage on if he’d ever join the MCU

Marvel Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider is a beloved casting choice.

Despite his seemingly positive outlook on the superhero space, as well as his love for Marvel, Cage is content with sitting out of the MCU, at least for now. “I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage.”

After all, he is one of the most famous actors in the world. Over the years, he has starred in some of the biggest and best movies of all time.

And while Nicolas Cage says he wants nothing to do with the MCU, fans are still holding out hope that he will return as Ghost Rider, even for a small cameo, at some point in the future. The actor played the role in two stand-alone films that came out in 2007 and 2011.

Since then, the character has been hinted at being recast by many other notable actors, mainly The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.