A new adaptation of Watchmen is in production at the moment, with this animated version set to release in 2024.

Thanks to the writer and actor strikes in Hollywood, there’s been scant news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel, Lucasfilm, Netflix, Sony, Universal and the like all pulled out of the event, meaning there has been little in the way of announcements or unveilings over the weekend.

But following a screening of Justice League: Warworld in San Diego, there was an update regards Watchmen, and another Justice League project.

Article continues after ad

New Watchmen movie coming in 2024

An animated Watchmen movie was announced in 2017 – now we know when it will be released, with DC stating that fans will be able to watch the Watchmen in 2014. A new logo was also unveiled, which can be seen in the below Tweet.

Written by Alan Moore and drawn by Dave Gibbons, Watchmen was first published in 1986, and revolutionised comics with its dark tone and serious subject matter.

The official synopsis of the comic is as follows: “Rorschach, a half-psychotic vigilante must convince his ex team-mates, now middle-aged and retired, that he has uncovered a plot to murder the remaining superheroes – along with millions of innocent civilians. Even reunited, will the remnants of the Watchmen be enough to avert a global apocalypse?”

Article continues after ad

At this point, we don’t know how closely the animated movie will adhere to that plot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Watchmen was previously adapted as a Zack Snyder movie in 2009. While in 2017, HBO released a TV mini-series that served as more of a spinoff, and received near-universal acclaim.

Justice League: Crisis in Infinite Earths also coming in 2024

During the same panel, DC announced another animated movie coming in 2024 – an adaptation of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, the landmark 12-issue series debuted in 1985, with an official synopsis as follows:

Article continues after ad

“All the greatest DC heroes from across time and space join forces to stop a being more powerful than any they’ve ever faced – a mysterious being known as the Anti-Monitor who has begun a crusade across time to bring about the end of all existence.”

There’s no word if either film will receive any kind of theatrical release, but like previous animated DC movies, they are likely to screen on HBO – now MAX – and appear on home video at much the same time.

Article continues after ad

For more DC coverage, head here.