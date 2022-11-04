New Lord of the Rings movies teased by Warner Bros boss

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

The Lord of the Rings train clearly isn’t stopping, as now new movies may be in the works, according to the head of Warner Bros.

The Lord of the Rings franchise is one of the biggest cultural juggernauts we’ve known in recent years, and while the original Peter Jackson trilogy is still regarded as the best thing to come from it, that hasn’t stopped Warner Bros. from attempting to create more trips to Middle-earth.

Which leads to how, despite there not being much more material from J.R.R Tolkien left to cover, Warner Bros. is now intending to make more Lord of the Rings movies.

This may be due to how the company, while working on the original trilogy, were not involved in the recent Amazon series The Rings of Power, and they may be wanting to catch up with the franchise.

Lord of the Rings animated movie is in development

Warner Bros. was responsible for the creation of the original Peter Jackson trilogy, along with the Hobbit films in the early 2010s. Now the company is making another film. An animated film, in fact, though it wont be like the 1978 film by Ralph Bakshi.

Not a lot is officially known about the upcoming project, except that it will be titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. It will be set hundreds of years before the original trilogy, and will focus on the fortress of Helm’s Deep. The movie is currently slated to release on April 12, 2024.

This decision to keep the output of films going no doubt stems from Hollywood’s constant need to cash in on well known properties. According to Deadline, during an investors call, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav discussed his desire to expand the company’s biggest franchises, and he made a point of mentioning the epic fantasy series.

“We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years,” Zaslav stated. “We haven’t had a Harry Potter movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of profits to Warner Bros motion pictures over the last 25 years. House of the Dragon is a big example of that; Game of Thrones, taking advantage of Sex and the City. Lord of the Rings – we still have the right to do Lord of the Rings movies.”

Warner Bros. has had the rights to the franchise since the 1990s, and clearly they have no intention of letting the epic story slip away.

The Lord of the Rings are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.