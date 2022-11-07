New Glass Onion trailer teases twisty Knives Out murder mystery

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Netflix has released a new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit caper.

In 2019, Johnson – perhaps most infamously known for Star Wars: The Last Jedi – debuted a new big-screen detective: Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig.

Armed with his I-say-I-say southern drawl, impeccable fashion sense, and disarming, folksy charm, Blanc connected with audiences, making Knives Out one of the year’s best successes.

Demand for a sequel quickly followed, and it’s nearly here – for now, enjoy the new trailer for Glass Onion.

Glass Onion trailer teases all-star murder mystery – with a twist

Check out the new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery below:

The official synopsis for Glass Onion reads: “Benoit Blanc (Craig) returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit.

“This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) for their yearly reunion.

“Among those on the guest list are Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), current Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) and her conscientious assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick), and influencer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline).

“As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.”

Check out our spoiler-free review of Glass Onion here.

More to follow…

Glass Onion is hitting cinemas for one week on November 23 before coming to Netflix on December 23.