Netflix reveals first look at live-acton Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Zuko, Azula, more

The Netflix adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has just been teased with new photos of the cast, providing fans with their first-ever look at many of the iconic Fire Nation characters including the likes of Zuko, Azula, Iron, and more.

Streaming juggernaut Netflix has recently been on a mission, adapting some of the most beloved cartoon and anime series into live-action franchises. The latest hit to receive the live-action treatment being the iconic anime One Piece.

The next big task is none other than the Nickelodeon phenomenon Avatar: The Last Airbender.

While the cartoon was previously adapted for the big screen as a movie, fans are likely to wish that live-action adaptation never existed as a result of the lackluster bender and questionable casting. However, a new Netflix series is proving to be much more promising in regards to the latter, with brand new images of the Fire Nation cast proving that this TV show will be much more accurate to character designs from the cartoon.

In a new series of still images, fans were graced with their first looks at Prince Zuko, Princess Azula, Uncle Iroh and of course the big bad himself Fire Lord Ozai.

Zuko can be seen sporting his signature high ponytail and burn mark on his face in the Netflix adaptation of Avatar. with the other members of the family all looking similar to their cartoon counterparts. Azula is even sporting the same hairpiece she wears in her hair from the animation.

While some fans were worried about the Netflix series when the original creators of the franchise decided to part ways with the project, these designs already confirm that the series will be more accurate than the previous live-action treatment it received back in 2010.

At the time of writing, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender still does not have a concrete release date.

