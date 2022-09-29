Netflix removes LGBTQ tag from Jeffrey Dahmer series

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

The new Netflix series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was originally listed as LGBTQ, but the platform has now removed the tag following backlash.

The new Jeffrey Dahmer dramatized Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, has recently come under fire for listing itself as an LGBTQ series.

After this backlash from viewers, particularly those from the LGBTQ community, Netflix has chosen to remove that descriptor from the series, though it is unclear when the tag was removed. The series is currently tagged as “Ominous” and “Dark.”

Viewers have taken issue with how, while the Milwaukee man, portrayed by Evan Peters, was with men sexually, he actually sexually assaulted and murdered those seventeen men from 1978 to 1991, which doesn’t make the show LGBTQ.

Jeffrey Dahmer series doesn’t portray LGBTQ themes correctly

Searching “LGBTQ” on Netflix will find you titles like Heartstopper, Young Royals, Uncoupled, Alex Strangelove and many more. The tags are obviously added to make it easier for viewers to find what they want, and many LGBTQ audience members may be looking for media with more representation.

But this series certainly doesn’t bring that positive representation, instead showing the violent murders of members of the community, which has reportedly brought even more trauma to the surviving victims and their families. This also comes after a number of viewers had to be asked not to romanticize Dahmer.

When asked about the series and its LGBTQ aspect, drag performer B.J. Daniels told WISN: “I feel like it fetishizes this whole horrible moment in Milwaukee history. It shouldn’t be looked at that way, it just feels completely wrong.

“I know a lot of my friends, and a lot of people who lived through this period, will not be watching it. They will not be putting money into somebody’s pocket that is literally disturbing the graves of victims.”

The series arguably touches on some LGBTQ themes, such as exposing how the investigations into the serial killer were hindered by the police’s inherent homophobia and racism. But considering that the victims of the killer don’t see this as enough, this series isn’t what you should watch to find out about those issues.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently available to watch on Netflix.