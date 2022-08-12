Ncuti Gatwa starts filming Doctor Who in November, could appear in 60th anniversary episode

New Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is set to start filming his first season this coming November, but that may not be all he’s doing.

Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa, who will be taking the mantle of Doctor Who – and the keys to the Tardis – from Jodie Whittaker, is soon to commence his run on the hit BBC show.

The 14th Doctor – and the 14th season of the show – isn’t expected to air until 2024, but it seems that filming will start earlier than that, in winter of this year.

There has also been some speculation that Gatwa could be appearing in another Doctor Who project – namely, the 60th Anniversary Special.

Ncuti Gatwa could appear in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special

The newest series – which will be helmed by original Doctor Who revival showrunner Russel T. Davies – premieres long after Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor leaves the Tardis, which is due to happen in a special episode broadcast this October as part of the BBC Centenary celebrations.

But there is still the 60th Anniversary Special to be done, which will celebrate the beginning of the original series all the way back in November 1963.

Little is known about what will happen in the special, aside from the fact that David Tennant and Catherine Tate will be reprising their roles, and Neil Patrick Harris will be appearing in a villainous role.

Considering Peter Capaldi’s time as the 12th Doctor began during the 50th Anniversary Special in 2013, it’s possible Gatwa will do the same for the 60th.

But Doctor Who isn’t the only project Gatwa is part of in the near future. He’s still set to return as Eric in the fourth season of Netflix‘s hit series Sex Education. While he’ll also be appearing alongside Margot Robbie – and fellow Sex Education star Emma Mackey – in the eagerly anticipated Greta Gerwig Barbie film.