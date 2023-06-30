A new documentary about the American Gladiators phenomenon has hit Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about the series, which is called Muscles & Mayhem.

American Gladiators launched in 1989, and quickly became one of the most popular shows on US television.

Pitting the musclebound Gladiators of the title against ‘average joe’ contestants, the series was part game-show, part sports show, and immediately became a hit with children and adults alike.

But there was as much drama going on behind-the-scenes as the was happening in front of the cameras. All of which Muscles & Mayhem endeavours to document.

What is Muscles & Mayhem about? American Gladiators documentary explained

Here’s the official synopsis for the five-part Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators, via Netflix:

“The series gives a behind-the-scenes look at American Gladiators – how it started, its biggest stars and all the chaos that marked its nearly decade-long run. Airing from 1989 to 1996, American Gladiators was the first of its kind – where everyday people from across the US engaged in physical competition against hulking professionals known as gladiators.

“Eventually, the series became the No. 1 syndicated program in the world. But as its popularity grew, so did the gladiators’ egos – and their resentment about how they were treated by the network. Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators captures the rise and fall of the hit game show.”

Which American Gladiators are in the series?

The following are the American Gladiators who appear in Muscles & Mayhem:

Nitro: Danny Lee Clark

Storm: Debbie Clark

Diamond: Erika Andersch

Laser: Jim Starr

Ice: Lori Fetrick

Gemini: Michael Horton

Blaze: Sha-Ri Pendleton-Mitchell

Sky: Shirley Eson-Korito

Tower Steve Henneberry

Zap: Raye Hollitt

Original Zap: Lisa McCullough

The doc also features Marisa Pare (Lace), Cheryl Baldinger (Sunny), and Deron Michael McBee (also Sunny) via archive footage.

All five episodes of Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators are now streaming.

The show is directed by Napoleon Dynamite helmer Jared Hess, and Emmy-winner Tony Vainuki, best known for another sporting doc, Independent Lens: In Football We Trust.

