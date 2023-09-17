Millie Bobby Brown revealed her dream to direct as she’s a “bossy girl”

Stranger Things lead actress Millie Bobby Brown has revealed her interest in directing as she claims she’s super “bossy.”

Though the final season of Netflix’s hit original series Stranger Things has been put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA and Writer’s Guild strikes, the show’s leading actress has been keeping herself busy by promoting her new book.

Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame when Stranger Things first premiered in 2016, recently wrote the novel Nineteen Steps, which tells the story of love, longing, and loss, as it was inspired by the true events of her family’s experience during World War II.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While promoting her novel in NYC, Brown divulged a future career path she sees herself in Hollywood as she wants to step outside of acting.

Brown has her heart set on sitting in the director’s chair

During a talk at Symphony Space in New York City, Brown revealed to Decider that one of her future goals is to sit behind the camera.

When asked about where she saw herself in a future when it came to the industry, Brown responded, “I would be interested in that [directing]. I’m a bossy girl!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

She continued saying, “I’ve always been really interested in directing. But, you know, I have time – I’m just 19.”

Article continues after ad

The idea of Brown becoming a director isn’t new as the actress has already made a short film in a collaboration with Samsung as the entire movie was shot using the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Nightography features.

Brown’s short film consists a narration using an original poem that was written and performed by Millie, the film depicts a young girl growing into her own person and tapping into resilience she embodies.

Article continues after ad

You can read more Stranger Things content here, what to expect from Season 5 here, and details about Eddie Munson’s prequel novel here.