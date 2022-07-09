Miles Teller offers Top Gun 3 update amid Top Gun: Maverick success

Sam Comrie . 5 hours ago

Top Gun 3 could be on the cards for Tom Cruise, with co-star Miles Teller speaking out about following up the immense success of Top Gun: Maverick.

For decades, Tom Cruise has brought cinema audiences incredible spectacles across multiple genres. Top Gun: Maverick has become a box office behemoth, taking in over $1.1 billion globally at the time of writing.

Now, Whiplash star Miles Teller has revealed whether Top Gun 3 could be a real possibility.

Miles Teller portrays Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick.

Miles Teller has spoken with Tom Cruise about Top Gun 3

During an interview with ET Online, the conversation quickly pivoted to discuss Top Gun: Maverick’s immense success. While it took over 30 years to follow up Tony Scott’s 1986 classic, Miles Teller has indicated Top Gun 3 might be on the cards: “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC. It’s all up to Tom.”

“I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see,” added Teller.

Teller gushed about the film’s legacy too, appreciating his role in the Top Gun pantheon: “For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going.”

“That’s definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations,” the actor joked when speaking about the movie’s billion-dollar profit.

While Tom Cruise has made multiple Mission: Impossible installments, he has famously stayed away from creating sequels to his more iconic movies. Speaking with The Project, Cruise revealed that Paramount Pictures were eager for a sequel before the original film was released: “Before it opened, the studio wanted to do a sequel. Paramount was after me for about a year to make the film before I committed to it.”

“As time went on, every year I would release a movie, people would be like ‘What about Top Gun? Make another Top Gun.”

Before Cruise and Teller return to the skies, Cruise can be seen next in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

Top Gun: Maverick was released into cinemas on May 27, 2022.