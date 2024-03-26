Netflix fans praise “powerful” Brian Cox movie climbing the chart

A hidden Brian Cox movie is climbing the Netflix streaming charts, and fans are praising the “powerful” and moving story.

These days, Netflix is helping subscribers find hidden gems that they typically wouldn’t come across. One recent hit on the streaming service is Mending the Line, a 2022 drama movie that stars Succession’s Brian Cox.

After making the rounds at the festival circuit and earning a modest $379,890 at the box office when it was released, Mending the Line is finding a new wave of life as a new movie on Netflix. It even hit the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 list on March 25.

The synopsis is as follows: “After returning to the United States, a wounded veteran develops a friendship with a headstrong fly fisherman and a talented photographer turned librarian.”

Mending the Line currently has an 80% Tomatometer score and 82% Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critical reviews of the movie are middling, with sites like RogerEbert.com giving the movie two and a half stars, and The Washington Post giving it two stars.

But audience-wise, Netflix viewers are praising the film, applauding its “powerful” and emotional themes of trauma and acceptance.

“Watching Mending the Line on Netflix and someone is cutting onions, my god,” one X user wrote.

“Just watched this movie on Netflix called Mending the Line. Damned thing made me cry,” said another.

One user called it “powerful and thought-provoking,” while another said it was “a moving and beautiful film about war trauma and the healing power of nature.”

Mending the Line is now available on Netflix. For more great new movies to stream this month, we’ve got you covered.