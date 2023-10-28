Martin Scorsese joins Letterboxd and instantly becomes most followed account of all time

Iconic director Martin Scorsese has joined the popular movie review service Letterboxd and has already become the most followed account ever on the platform with over 250 thousand followers.

Martin Scorsese has been making movies for over 50 years and has become one of the most prolific movie directors to exist.

His films Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas are often regarded as among the greatest films ever made.

Killers of the Flower Moon was his latest release which hit cinemas on October 20, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the leading roles.

Article continues after ad

Now, as part of promotions for the movie, he has shocked fans by partnering with Letterboxd to join the social movie-reviewing platform, instantly becoming the most-followed account ever.

Article continues after ad

Martin Scorsese is Letterboxed’s most-followed account ever

Martin Scorcese confirmed he was joining Letterboxd by posting to his own Instagram account on October 26.

He posed on a sofa smiling at the camera as he is seen holding a tablet device with the caption: “Find me on Letterboxd.”

The post quickly gained over 100,000 likes as fans surged over to the platform to check out his profile and follow the acclaimed director.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Scorsese has gained over 200,000 followers on the platform becoming the most followed of all time overnight.

What has Martin Scorsese posted on Letterboxd?

“I love the idea of putting different films together into one program,” Scorsese shared in a post listing his favorite “Companion Films.” The list contains 59 movies of timeless classics and his own movies that he suggests watching alongside each other.

Article continues after ad

“You always learn something, see something in a new light, because every movie is in conversation with every other movie. The greater the difference between the pictures, the better,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Letterboxd

It was one of two lists he had made. His other is titled: “The Film Foundation,” with a sizeable 894 movies representing his favorite films that influenced him as a Director.

Letterboxd, allows users to order, review, and make various different posts regarding the movies they have watched and discussions surrounding movies. Scorsese joining as a patron of Letterboxd is certainly the biggest figure in Hollywood to join the rising platform so far.

Article continues after ad

As thousands more come in by the hour, his account sees no signs of slowing down anytime soon as movie fans anticipate further posts from one of the greatest minds in cinema.