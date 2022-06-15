DBZ fans freak out over Mario’s voice actor in new Dragon Ball Super movie

Fans are losing their minds over the news of Mario voice actor Charles Martinet joining the cast of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in a surprising role.

The animated Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film recently hit theaters in Japan, with theatrical releases in territories such as North America, the United Kingdom, and South Africa slated for August 19. Tickets will go on sale next month on July 22.

In announcing the global dates, Crunchyroll and Toei Animation also confirmed new additions to the English voice cast.

The latest cast additions include Charles Martinet as Magenta, Jason Marnocha in the role of Carmine, Zach Aquilar as Dr. Hedo, and Aleks Le and Zeno Robinson lent their talents to Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, respectively.

Mario voice actor joins Dragon Ball Super

Upon learning of Charles Martinet’s casting as Magenta, DBZ and Mario fans alike were beside themselves with enthusiasm.

In celebrating the news of the Mario voice actor entering the world of Dragon Ball Super, Twitter user Scott Frerichs shared Super Mario Bros. Z concept art.

And JOLLY J noted the strangeness of Martinet joining Dragon Ball Super while missing a chance to play Mario in the Chris Pratt-starring Super Mario animation.

Charles Martinet somehow bagged a main role in a Dragon Ball movie but couldn't get a main role in a Mario Movie. ey, you win some, you lose some. lol pic.twitter.com/G8SgAmOazS — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) June 14, 2022

Mario and Dragon Ball fans residing in the West will not want to miss the film. On top of the legendary Mario voice actor appearing in the English dub version, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has received mostly positive reviews, thus far.

Everything from the animation to the overarching plot has garnered high marks from critics. For now, though, it’s unknown whether the English dub will do the film justice in the end.