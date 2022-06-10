All Hyper Strikes in Mario Strikers Battle League & which is best?

The best Hyper Strikes can really turn the tide in a Mario Strikers Battle League match, so here’s everything you need to know about each character’s special move.

After 15 years, Mario and co. are back on the pitch in Mario Strikers Battle League. Of course, this isn’t your traditional football game, as each character has their own special move called a Hyper Strike.

Unleashing a Hyper Strike gives you a chance to score two goals in one, which could be the difference between winning and losing. They also have special effects that can seriously impact the opposing team.

So whether it’s Bowser’s Flame Cannon or Donkey Kong’s Banana Blast, we’ve got details of every Hyper Strike you can use in Mario Strikers Battle League below, as well as tips on how to block them.

All Hyper Strikes in Mario Strikers Battle League

Here’s every Hyper Strike in Mario Strikers Battle League and what they do:

Character Hyper Strike What it does Bowser Flame Cannon Throws a giant flame ball that can set opponents on fire Donkey Kong Banana Blast Unleashes a wave that knocks opponents out of the way Luigi Spin Tornado Sends out a tornado that sucks in opponents and makes them unable to move Mario Fire Cyclone Kicks a spiraling flame ball that can set opponents on fire Peach Dance of Hearts Kicks the ball in a heart shape that distracts opponents it touches Rosalina Orbital Burst Kicks an icy ball that can slow down opponents or freeze the goalkeeper Toad Drill Smash Smashes the ball into the ground which can stun opponents Waluigi Thorn Barrier Sets up a temporary thorn barrier that can bind opponents and the goalkeeper Wario Electric Ricochet Sends the ball ricocheting around the pitch to stun opponents Yoshi Egg Stomp Turns the ball into a bouncing egg that can stun opponents

What is the best Hyper Strike in Mario Strikers?

One of the best Hyper Strikes in Mario Strikers Battle League is Peach’s Dance of Hearts, as even if you don’t manage to score a goal, your enchanted opponents will be temporarily out of action.

Another great Hyper Strike is Rosalina’s Orbital Burst, as it can slow down opponents and even freeze the goalkeeper, which is great if you miss and need to make a quick follow-up shot.

Every Hyper Strike is good, though, and there’s not a massive difference between them outside of their visuals and the occasional side effect. Try them all out in the game and see which one you prefer.

How to use Hyper Strikes in Mario Strikers Battle League

In order to pull off a Hyper Strike, you’ll need to collect a Strike Orb. These glowing red balls appear randomly on the pitch throughout a match, and you’ll need to pick them up before your opponents do.

Once you’ve got a Strike Orb, any player on your team can set off a Hyper Strike by holding down A on your opponent’s side of the pitch – but you’ve only got 20 seconds to do this so you’ll need to act fast.

If you successfully initiate a Hyper Strike, you’ll need to stop a needle in the blue area twice to increase your chances of scoring a goal. Land in the black and you’ll have a very low chance of scoring.

How to block a Hyper Strike in Mario Strikers Battle League

Just because the other team collected a Strike Orb before you could, that doesn’t mean you can’t foil their attempts to score a Hyper Strike. The key here is to stay as close as possible to whoever has the football.

Once your opponent starts a Hyper Strike attempt, you’ll have a few seconds to tackle them with the B button. This is easier if you use a strong character like Bowser or Donkey Kong, but it’s not essential.

If you don’t manage to stop your opponent from launching a Hyper Strike, you’ll still have a chance to block the ball from going into the net by repeatedly tapping A to fill the arrow up once it appears.