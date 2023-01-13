M3GAN voice actor didn’t know she’d be in a horror movie

M3GAN is one of the biggest new icons in horror, but it turns out her voice actor didn’t even know she was auditioning for a new movie.

M3GAN, the newest horror film to come from Jason Blum, James Wan, Gerard Johnstone, and Akela Cooper, has certainly made an impact at the cinemas.

Despite many seeing the film as a nothing more than a meme when its trailer first dropped, it’s been receiving great reviews, and currently sits at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film features plenty of talent, such as Allison Williams, but there’s also the voice actor for M3GAN herself, Jenna Davis. Davis gives life to the new “It Girl” of horror, but it turns out that she didn’t actually know it was going to be in a horror movie.

M3GAN voice actor thought she was just reading for AI

On the show What to Watch with Audacy’s NewsRadio 1080 KRLD, Jenna Davis, the voice actor for the killer robot M3GAN, described her audition process, and how she didn’t actually realise that it was going to be for the campy horror film that it is.

Auditioning in her closet, she said: “I didn’t realize it was going to be in theaters… all I knew was that it was AI. It was quite bizarre to see how it’s evolved. In the beginning, I had no clue what it was, to what it has become is a dream come true. It’s more than I could ever ask for.”

The actor, who has worked for Disney Channel, and is now working on country-pop music, continued to describe what it was like seeing M3GAN for the first time: “I was surprised at how realistic she looked. It’s crazy to imagine that she is an AI robot. I think at first a lot of people thought she was simply a doll.”

Since she originally assumed that M3GAN was just going to be an AI project, she was asked about AI in real life, to which she answered: “I think there’s potential to change the world in some regard. That’s what the movie is all about: how will technology shape our future?”

And if you want to Davis in action, check out M3GAN in the trailer below:

M3GAN is currently playing in US cinemas, and premieres in the UK today, January 13, 2023.