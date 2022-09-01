How to watch The Rings of Power Episode 1: Release date & time (all timezones)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is about to hit Prime Video – so here’s everything you need to know about watching Episode 1, from where it’s available to its release date and time, depending on your timezone.

“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” For Lord of the Rings fans, the decision for the next few weeks will be easy: watching The Rings of Power, the new prequel series.

The show will “bring to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history… set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings,” as per the official synopsis.

If you’re one of the millions eagerly awaiting the return to Middle-earth, here’s how and when you can watch the first episode.

Episode 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Thursday, September 1, in some parts of the US, and Friday, September 2, in the rest of the world.

And there’s a bonus: Episode 2 will be available too, so it’s a double-episode premiere.

How to watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 1

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video throughout Season 1.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 1 release times (all timezones)

Here’s the release time for Episode 1 and 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, depending on your timezone:

Timezone Date Time PDT September 1 6pm EDT September 1 9pm Brazil September 1 10pm UK September 2 2am Central European Time September 2 3am India Standard Time September 2 5:30am Japan Standard Time September 2 10am Australia September 2 11am New Zealand September 2 1pm

You can check out our spoiler-free review of the first two episodes of The Rings of Power, and keep up to date with our coverage here.