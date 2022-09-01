TV & MoviesTV & Movies

How to watch The Rings of Power Episode 1: Release date & time (all timezones)

Cameron Frew
Lord of the RingsRings of Power
A still from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerAmazon Studios

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is about to hit Prime Video – so here’s everything you need to know about watching Episode 1, from where it’s available to its release date and time, depending on your timezone.

“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” For Lord of the Rings fans, the decision for the next few weeks will be easy: watching The Rings of Power, the new prequel series.

The show will “bring to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history… set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings,” as per the official synopsis.

If you’re one of the millions eagerly awaiting the return to Middle-earth, here’s how and when you can watch the first episode.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 1 release date

Episode 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Thursday, September 1, in some parts of the US, and Friday, September 2, in the rest of the world.

And there’s a bonus: Episode 2 will be available too, so it’s a double-episode premiere.

How to watch Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 1

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video throughout Season 1.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 1 release times (all timezones)

Here’s the release time for Episode 1 and 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, depending on your timezone:

TimezoneDateTime
PDTSeptember 16pm
EDT September 19pm
BrazilSeptember 110pm
UKSeptember 22am
Central European TimeSeptember 23am
India Standard TimeSeptember 25:30am
Japan Standard TimeSeptember 210am
Australia September 211am
New ZealandSeptember 21pm

You can check out our spoiler-free review of the first two episodes of The Rings of Power, and keep up to date with our coverage here.

