Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power drops epic new trailer

Stand with me, ours was no chance meeting. For a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released.

Years of anticipation (and division) will soon come to a head with the release of The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video, taking Lord of the Rings fans back to Middle-earth for the first time since 2014’s The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

The new series comes from showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay, set to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age to life, thousands of years before Peter Jackson’s beloved trilogy.

Prepare to see the “heroic legends” of that era, where “great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

New trailer for The Rings of Power has been released

The trailer focuses on Galadriel (Saint Maud’s Morfydd Clark) and the “work of something greater” bringing people together across Middle-earth, whether they’re hobbits or elves.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is due for a double-episode premiere on Prime Video on September 2, as well as a one-night theatrical release. Find out more about the episode rollout here.