Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power premiere date, time & episode rollout announced

Amazon has announced the exact date and time for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video – here’s when you can watch the first episodes, depending on where you are.

In just a few weeks, we’ll set foot into the Second Age of Middle-earth for the first time. Eight years after Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy concluded with The Battle of the Five Armies, Lord of the Rings is making its grand comeback with The Rings of Power.

Amazon acquired the rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal story back in 2017, paving the way for the streaming platform’s biggest – and most important – show yet. While unconfirmed, it’s believed the series has cost more than $1 billion to produce.

With HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon hitting screens next week, there’s a lot at stake for The Rings of Power, especially since five seasons are planned.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will arrive on Prime Video on September 1 with a double-episode premiere, followed by single episodes in the following weeks through to the finale on October 14.

The first two episodes are set for a simultaneous global launch, so no matter where Lord of the Rings fans are in the world, they can all watch it at the same time.

Here’s a breakdown of exactly when you can watch the Rings of Power premiere, depending on your location, as per Deadline:

6pm PDT – Thursday, September 1 9pm EDT – Thursday, September 1 10pm Brazil – Thursday, September 1 2am UK – Friday, September 2 3am Central European Summer Time – Friday, September 2 5:30am India Standard Time – Friday, September 2 10am. Japan Standard Time – Friday, September 2 11am. Australia – Friday, September 2 1pm. New Zealand – Friday, September 2

The subsequent episodes will arrive on Prime Video on the following Thursday/Friday, albeit at slightly different times, as detailed below:

9pm PDT – Thursdays 12pm EDT – Fridays 1pm Brazil – Fridays 5pm UK – Fridays 6pm CEST – Fridays 9:30pm IST – Fridays 1pm JST – Fridays 2pm AU – Fridays 4pm NZ – Fridays

The Rings of Power is “set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings,” as per the official synopsis.

It will “take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Prime Video on September 1.