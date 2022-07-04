Loki Season 2 already has a surprising Eternals connection

Sam Comrie . 1 day ago

Loki Season 2 has begun filming in London and keen-eyed fans have already spotted a connection to the Eternals.

Loki was undoubtedly one of the best MCU TV shows to release on Disney+. While WandaVision initially soaked up all the glory, Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief delivered the goods as always.

Now, as Loki Season 2 enters production in London, an unexpected connection to Chloe Zhao’s Eternals has been spotted.

Potential spoilers for Loki Season 2 to follow…

Disney+ Loki Season 1 was a sure-fire hit with fans of the popular Marvel character.

Kumail Nanjiani’s Eternals character spotted on Loki Season 2 set

As Tom Hiddleston and co-star Owen Wilson roll cameras on Loki Season 2 for Disney+, avid fans of the MCU have spotted the appearance of Kumail Nanjiani’s Eternals character, Kingo.

However, Nanjiani’s presence is subtle, as a poster advertising a new Bollywood movie with Kingo is used as set dressing. If you didn’t manage to see Eternals, Kingo has used his immortality to forge a successful career in the Bollywood movie industry.

Many of Kingo’s movies were based on exploits within the super-powered being’s life, though some doubt their authenticity.

Plot details for Loki Season 2 are under wraps but like many MCU fans, we’re eager to know what the God of Mischief is up to following that mind-blowing finale.

It is speculated that the second season will arrive after the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, as the movie features Kang the Conqueror. The Marvel villain was introduced during the first season of Loki.

The future of the Eternals in the MCU is up in the air following the movie’s mixed reception, but as we know, the MCU is always changing.