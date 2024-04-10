Kit Harrington explains why Jon Snow’s Game of Thrones spin-off was scrapped

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harrington confirmed that the Jon Snow spin-off show has been officially shelved by HBO as they supposedly “couldn’t find the right story to tell.”

Following the release of the final season of Game of Thrones, it was quickly announced that multiple spin-offs would be in the works. The first being House of the Dragon, which is set to return for its second season later in 2024. However, the spin-off that garnered the most attention when announced was the Jon Snow series, with GoT star Kit Harrington set to return to the franchise once more.

Though now, the series has been shelved, as Harrington himself told ScreenRant the spinoff idea was scrapped as they couldn’t settle on an enticing idea.

“Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Furthermore, Harrington also commented on the secrecy of the spin-off and revealed why he has done his best not to talk about it despite rumors and leaks running rampant online these past few years.

“I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it.”

While Harrington’s comments do close the door on the Jon Snow spin-off for the moment, there is still a chance fans could see him back in the GoT universe at some point in the future with the right story.