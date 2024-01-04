Kingpin actor teases Echo return with key detail carried over from Netflix’s Daredevil

Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio teased his return in Echo and what aspects from the Netflix Daredevil series will be returning for the new show.

While the MCU had a hard year at the box office in 2023, the new year promises a return to a more grounded look at the superhero genre. The first TV series set to release is Echo, a show that will see the return of the likes of Daredevil, Kingpin, and Jessica Jones on January 9.

And while these characters are only now beginning to appear in the MCU, fans fell in love with them thanks to various mature Netflix series that were released on the platform before Disney reclaimed the rights.

As such, fans are excited to see them return to screens and are curious as to how big a role their Netflix roots will play as they move forward in the larger Marvel machine.

For Vincent D’Onofrio, returning to the role of Kingpin is an exciting prospect for fans, with many calling the actor the perfect casting for the villain.

And while Kingpin is still fully transitioning into the Marvel train, D’Onofrio teased that he is still planning to keep one key detail from Netflix’s Daredevil series moving into the new Echo show.

During an interview with Screen Rant, the actor hinted at what fans can expect from Kingpin when he returns in the upcoming Echo series.

“I realized that whether the audience had ever seen the original Daredevil or not, they’re going to get that same feeling as they did in Daredevil when I first came on screen. They’re going to feel uneasy about him, and I think Fisk works best in that kind of tone.”

D’Onofrio then added that, “I wanted there to be an emotional life first. His connection to Maya. I wanted to remind people, if they had seen the original Daredevil, that he can care for people in a real way.

And if they didn’t see Daredevil before, that character can care for people in a certain way. And so that was one important aspect because without that, I don’t think he’s as scary or as interesting.”

Echo is set to release on Disney+ on January 9, 2024. The show marks the first MCU show to have a mature rating.

