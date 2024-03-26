Kevin Costner wants to return to Yellowstone, but it may be too late

At long last, Kevin Costner might be turning around on a Yellowstone return, but one key detail means it could be too late for John Dutton.

After it was announced back in November 2023 that Kevin Costner would be leaving Yellowstone and, as a result, that the show would be canceled, the question remained of whether John Dutton would make any sort of appearance in the final episodes.

While not much detail by way of plot or cast has been shared about Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 yet, a recent report has suggested that, when it comes to returning to the show, Costner is game.

As reported by Puck, Kevin Costner has expressed a desire to return as John Dutton in the final Yellowstone episodes. At the very least, he’d even accept a smaller cameo role.

However, it’s also reported that the final scripts have now been completed. With filming due to begin in spring, a rewrite by Taylor Sheridan doesn’t seem likely, especially with rumors of a Costner-Sheridan feud being the reason behind Costner’s exit in the first place.

If John Dutton’s role is reduced to a cameo capacity, then this might allow more of a chance for minor script amendments, but as such, neither Paramount nor Sheridan have confirmed an appearance by Costner in the final season.

With Yellowstone being the most popular Taylor Sheridan series to date (Yellowstone was one of the most-watched cable shows during its Season 5 premiere), it’s up to the creator himself whether or not to change the fate of the finale in order to include Costner.

As Costner is such a fan favorite of the Yellowstone cast, it might be in the show’s best interest to consider making amends.