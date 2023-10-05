James Bond reality series unveiled in first 007: Road to a Million trailer

If you wish you were James Bond, just for the day, get ready for Prime Video’s 007: Road to a Million, a new reality series that pits wannabe secret agents against each other for a massive prize.

It doesn’t matter if you grew up with Connery’s inaugural era of movies or if you’re a Gen Zer who fell in love with the franchise via Daniel Craig – then, today, and for years to come, there’ll always be kids across the world who want to be James Bond.

Article continues after ad

Prime Video sought to turn that dream into a reality in 007: Road to a Million, a globetrotting reality series the producers of the films that “follows nine pairs of everyday people as they are unleashed on an epic adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges for a shot at each winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize.”

Article continues after ad

To mark James Bond Day, the first trailer has been revealed, teasing what to expect from the action-packed, exhilarating series.

007: Road to a Million trailer teases first James Bond reality series

Check out the first trailer for 007: Road to a Million below:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The contestants will literally be stepping into the worlds of the movies, with the teaser showing off the iconic, stunning locations of some of the challenges, including the Scottish Highlands, Chile’s Atacama Desert, Venice, and the Swiss Alps (bonus points if you can name the films where they’re set).

“I put real people into a James Bond adventure to win £1 million. The only thing standing in their way is me,” Brian Cox’s Controller says, described as the “on-screen mastermind behind the game, who dictates where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions. He monitors each pair’s quest, delighting in the unfolding drama of his intricately devised and often relentless challenges.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The Controller has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair of contestants, who have a chance of winning £1,000,000. To reach these questions, the pairs face Bond-inspired challenges, which push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit. Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question. If they get it wrong, their journey is over.”

007: Road to a Million hits Prime Video on November 10. You can find out what we know about Bond 26 here, and check out the rest of our James Bond coverage here.

Article continues after ad