Is Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Rumors are circling that Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan, could reappear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Killmonger stole the show from T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, in the first movie thanks to his mix of heartbreaking backstory, sympathetic political aspirations, and ruthless dedication.

Despite his death at the end of Black Panther, fans were hopeful that the villain would somehow manage to return in a future installment. Particularly after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel fans began to speculate that the studio might replace T’Challa with someone who had already donned the Vibranium suit.

Though there are no hints in any of the advertising for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that Killmonger might return, that hasn’t stopped the rumors from flying.

Could Killmonger return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

The biggest question fans will be ask is how Killmonger could possibly return from the dead.

The easy answer, and the one the MCU has already used, is that the multiverse is now open, potentially giving an avenue for a Killmonger variant to return.

Another theory harkens back to Killmonger’s dying words, asking T’Challa to bury him in ocean with his enslaved ancestors. Now that Namor and the underwater Talocan empire are being introduced, it’s possible that Killmonger’s body was found and reanimated in some way.

Finally, some fans speculate that, just as T’Challa managed to survive his apparent death in the first Black Panther, Killmonger’s consumption of the heart-shaped herb could have kept him alive.

The evidence for Killmonger’s return

Most of the evidence is speculation and rumors, as there has been no official indication that the character will return.

YouTube channels like ScreenCrush have been breaking down all the new trailers for clues that Killmonger might return.

In addition, notable insiders have been dropping leaks (which should be taken with a grain of salt) that Killmonger would appear in Wakanda Forever in some capacity.

For instance, DanielRPK reportedly leaked some details about the new Black Panther movie that includes a spoiler that Shuri will meet Killmonger in the Ancestral Plane.

Another insider, MyTimeToShine seems to support this theory, confirming that they have seen video that includes Killmonger’s appearance in the movie.

This speculation is all unconfirmed, but the fact of the matter is that there are rumblings that this iconic villain will make an appearance. We will have to see whether it actually comes to fruition.