How to watch The Sadness – is it streaming on Netflix?

Here’s how to watch The Sadness, the grueling, controversial Taiwanese horror movie, and if it’s available on Netflix or any other streaming platforms.

The Sadness pushed the limits of the toughest-stomached gore-hounds when it hit festival screens in 2021.

The film, directed by Rob Jabbaz, follows a couple (played by Regina Lei and Berant Zhu) who struggle to reunite in Taipei as a mysterious pandemic turns the city into a bloodbath, reducing its citizens to mindless killing machines.

Article continues after ad

So, if your morbid curiosity has gotten the better of you, here’s everything you need to know about watching The Sadness, if it’s available on Netflix, and where you can stream it.

You can check out the trailer below… fair warning, it’s absolutely brutal:

Is The Sadness on Netflix?

No, The Sadness isn’t available to watch on Netflix at the time of writing. We’ll update this section if it’s added to the streaming platform.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch The Sadness

In the US, The Sadness is available to stream via Prime Video with an additional subscription to Shudder or AMC+.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the UK, you can also find the movie on Shudder. If you don’t have a subscription, it is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms. For the physical media collectors, there’s a steelbook out there claiming to have the uncut version of the film, but the movie was released uncut to start with.

Article continues after ad

When Shudder announced its acquisition of the notorious title, said to have caused disruption and anger among early festival-goers abhorred by its extreme content, general manager Craig Engler warned: “The Sadness is a brutal, boundary-pushing shocker, one of the boldest and bloodiest we’ve ever acquired.

“We anticipate it having a legendary and well-deserved following among Shudder members.”

Despite its formidable reputation, The Sadness was critically acclaimed upon release, earning a Certified Fresh rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Article continues after ad

You check out our other horror coverage here.