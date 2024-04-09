How to watch The Prodigy — is the movie streaming?

2019’s The Prodigy, a horror movie about how bad reincarnation can be, continues to chill fans to their core, but is it streaming?

Despite not being the first movie to center horror around reincarnation, 2019’s The Prodigy did manage to make the premise extremely unique.

Starring Orange is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling, the film focuses on a mother of who is in denial that a serial killer was reincarnated as her son despite a mounting of terrifying evidence.

The movie was a decent success and many people have said it’s a great watch if you’re doing a horror movie marathon, but is The Prodigy streaming currently? Here’s everything we know.

Is The Prodigy streaming?

Yes, The Prodigy is available to stream, but not in the traditional sense.

To watch the movie, you have to rent it through AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, or YouTube.

The Prodigy was once available to stream through Netflix but, thanks to the site’s recent content purge, it’s no longer available.

Despite not being a critical success, it was hailed by audiences as one Rotten Tomato reviewer wrote, “Patience is rewarded time and time again by genuinely scary scenes,” while another stated, “The Prodigy tips its hand early, but that’s okay.”

If you’re itching for more scares, check out our guides to the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.