How to watch Scream 4 for free on Facebook - Dexerto

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is fast approaching, and we’ve got every release date you need for the movies and Disney+ series coming your way.

With Phase 3 of the MCU drawn to a close following the defeat of their most fearsome villain yet, Thanos, fans are looking ahead to Phase 4’s biggest releases like Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the currently-untitled Spider-Man 3.

There have been plenty of delays thanks to the ongoing global health crisis, and what was expected to be a busy 2020 has since become a year without any new MCU content. Fans are resting their hopes on WandaVision to change that, but even if it doesn’t, 2021 is looking much more exciting.

Below you’ll find the full list of upcoming entries into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including both movies and Disney+ series, and what to expect when they arrive.

WandaVision: Winter 2020

We still don’t know too much about the plot of WandaVision – or why Vision is still alive after the events of Avengers: Endgame – but there’s plenty of hype surrounding the new Disney+ show, which takes inspiration from classic sitcoms and was even filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The six-episode miniseries will follow Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision as they live ideal suburban lives – but soon realize that not everything is as it seems. The show will also “directly set up” Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

There’s no concrete release date yet, but we’re expecting it to arrive before the end of the year.

Black Widow: May 7, 2021

Black Widow’s long-awaited solo movie was originally scheduled for release on May 1, 2020, but clearly that didn’t happen. Thanks to the ongoing global health crisis, it’s now been pushed back by a whole year and will hit cinemas on May 7, 2021.

Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the prequel movie will see Natasha Romanoff confront a conspiracy tied to her past in Russia and take on the Taskmaster. It will also introduce Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who’s expected to take over as Black Widow in the MCU.

You can find out everything we know about Black Widow including cast, storylines, and leaks right here.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: July 9, 2021

Much like Black Panther before it, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be a history-making movie for Marvel, as it will be their first to feature an Asian lead, as well as an all-Asian cast and predominantly Asian crew.

Based on the 1970s comic book character of the same name, the movie will star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, a talented martial artist who takes on the mysterious Ten Rings organization that’s appeared throughout the MCU. Tony Leung will play Mandarin, the villainous leader of the Ten Rings.

Not much is known about the movie at the moment, but we do know that it will also star Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Ronnie Chieng in unspecified roles. It’s due out July 9, 2021.

Eternals: November 5, 2021

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals tells the story of the powerful, almost-immortal titular celestial beings who have existed for thousands of years. With a star-studded cast and a cosmic story that has endless potential, it’s arguably the most exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in years.

The highly-anticipated entry into Phase 4 of the MCU was supposed to be released in cinemas on November 6, 2020. Like many other movies scheduled to premiere this year, it’s been pushed back – first to February 12, 2021, and then once again to November 5, 2021.

While frustrating, the delays have given way to some leaks including promo artwork that shows off Richard Madden and his team of Eternals in their superhero outfits, which you can check out here.

Spider-Man 3: December 17, 2021

Spider-Man: Far From Home left the franchise on a particularly juicy cliffhanger; in the mid-credits scene, The Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson revealed Peter Parker’s identity to the world, the consequences of which are currently unknown. So naturally, excitement for Spider-Man 3 is pretty darn high.

What we know: Jamie Foxx will once again play villain Electro, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is set to make an appearance. Both of these have fueled speculation over a multiverse plotline that could introduce Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s historic portrayals of Spider-Man to the MCU.

There’s plenty to be unveiled when Spider-Man 3 hits cinemas on December 27, 2021. Here’s hoping it doesn’t fall victim to more MCU delays.

Thor: Love and Thunder: February 11, 2022

After he went through a reinvention of sorts in Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok, Thor has become one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most universally beloved characters. Love and Thunder looks set to continue the zany, over-the-top action with Waititi returning to direct the God of Thunder’s adventures once again.

Natalie Portman will return to the Thor franchise as Jane Foster, who will become the superhero Mighty Thor. It will be her first proper MCU appearance since 2013. Tessa Thompson will also reprise her role as Valkyrie, the leader of New Asgard who will be looking for her Queen as the MCU’s first openly bisexual superhero.

How powerful will Mighty Thor be? Does this mean Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will retire? Who will be Valkyrie’s queen? All these questions will be answered when Thor: Love and Thunder hits cinemas on February 11, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022

As always, Marvel are remaining tight-lipped about the plot of the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. The title gives one thing away though: Benedict Cumberbatch’s caped superhero will be exploring the MCU multiverse.

It’s also been confirmed that Scarlet Witch will appear in the sequel, and Kevin Feige has teased that the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision (expected to release before the end of 2020) will “directly set up” the movie. Given that Doctor Strange is set to appear in Spider-Man 3, we wouldn’t be surprised if the web-slinger makes an appearance, too.

Whatever the Marvel team have in store for Doctor Strange, we’ll find out when it hits cinemas on March 25, 2022.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk: Currently unknown

A number of promising Disney+ series that will join the MCU canon have been announced, but none of them currently have official release dates.

It’s expected that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…? will all arrive at some point in 2021. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk are more likely to arrive in 2022.

However, it’s worth remembering that even these rough estimates have the potential to move around, especially as Marvel’s movie releases have faced numerous delays and reshuffling as a result of the ongoing global health crisis.