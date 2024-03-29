As new details about the Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt case continue to emerge, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 20/20 documentary Ruby Franke: Momfluencer to Felon.

The 8 Passengers family YouTuber and her former business partner were each sentenced to up to 30 years in prison earlier this year on multiple child abuse charges after one of Franke’s children managed to escape from Hildebrandt’s Utah property in August 2023 and a neighbor alerted the authorities.

Last week, disturbing new details surrounding the case were released by the Washington County Attorney’s Office, including police body cam footage of Franke and Hildebrandt’s arrest, crime scene footage and photos, interrogation tapes, and diary entries in which Franke describes torturing and abusing her children.

ABC’s latest 20/20 episode Ruby Franke: Momfluencer to Felon gives an overview of the case while sharing never-before-seen evidence. So, here’s how to watch the true crime documentary on streaming. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

How to watch Ruby Franke: Momfluencer to Felon

The 20/20 documentary Ruby Franke: Momfluencer to Felon is available to watch via the ABC network. If you don’t have cable, it’s also streaming on Hulu.

Even without Hulu or cable, you can also watch 20/20 episodes on various live TV streaming services such as DirecTV and Fubo.

What is Ruby Franke: Momfluencer to Felon about?

Ruby Franke: Momfluencer to Felon is an 80-minute 20/20 documentary that delves into Franke’s seemingly perfect life running a popular family vlog with her now-estranged husband and their six children – and how beneath the surface was a sinister tale of neglect and abuse.

Led by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, the program unveils the harrowing details of the abuse suffered by Franke’s children, including never-before-seen body cam footage, recorded phone calls, and her journal entries.

You’ll also find exclusive interviews with Jodi Hildebrandt’s niece, Jessi Hildebrandt, who was impacted by the abuse. There are also expert insights from crime writer Emily Palmer, attorney Randy Kester, and podcast host Jo Piazza.

What did Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt do?

Franke and Hildebrandt worked alongside each other at the latter’s parent counseling service, ConneXions. Their arrests took place after two of Franke’s children, her 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, were found malnourished, with open wounds, and duct tape covering their legs and wrists.

Franke’s diary entries provide further insight into the abuse she inflicted on her two youngest children, denying them food for days at a time, shaving her daughter’s head on numerous occasions, holding her son’s head underwater, hitting them, and forcing them to perform labor in the hot Utah sun.

Franke, who follows the Mormon religion, repeatedly referenced her children being possessed by demons. When police arrived at Hildebrandt’s home, they found the daughter locked in a cupboard. She was initially non-responsive, even when offered food by the officers.

Although Franke wasn’t cooperative in her initial interrogation, she later blamed Hildebrandt. Both women have now been sentenced, but the case continues to hit the headlines as new evidence emerges.

