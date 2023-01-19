How to watch Fauda Season 4 – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

Fauda Season 4, the highly-anticipated fourth chapter of the hit Israeli thriller, is about to drop on Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Fauda first hit Netflix (and Yes Oh in Israel) in 2015. The show’s synopsis is as follows: “a top Israeli agent comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he’d killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion.”

While the show has received criticism over its depiction of the Israel-Gaza conflict, it boasts solid viewership – and that’s before we get to the reviews from critics, with every season so far managing to earn a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With Fauda Season 4 about to drop, here’s your guide to what time it’ll be available to stream, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch Fauda Season 4?

Fauda Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on January 20, 2023.

All 12 episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Fauda Season 4 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the fourth season, as per Yes Studios, reads: “A small terrorist cell turns on some red flags with the Security Services.

“Ayub asks Doron to accompany him to Belgium on what seems as an easy mission, when things suddenly take a dangerous turn.”

Fauda Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now. Season 4 starts streaming tomorrow, January 20.