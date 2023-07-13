Amid renewed interest in the stomach-churning case of David Parker Ray, dubbed The Toy Box Killer, here’s what you need to know about how to watch the documentary on his crimes and if it’s on Netflix.

This week, all eyes have been on Sound of Freedom, a new movie detailing the shocking crimes of child sex trafficking. The controversy surrounding the film and its lead star, Jim Caviezel, have been key talking points following its July 4 release.

However, true crime fans have turned their attention to another sinister story – one involving a man who was dubbed The Toy Box Killer – after an audio tape he would play to his captives was shared on TikTok.

While there are numerous David Parker Ray documentaries and specials detailing his crimes, arguably the most comprehensive is the 2008 film The Sex Chamber. Here’s how to watch it.

Is the David Parker Ray documentary on Netflix?

No, The Sex Chamber isn’t available to stream on Netflix. However, as it’s been licensed by the YouTube page Real Stories, the documentary can be viewed in full on YouTube, under the title The Toy Box Killer: The Shocking Story of David Parker Ray.

You can watch it below:

As per the synopsis: “This is a chilling documentary where we delve into the world of one of the most notorious sexual serial killers in the history of the United States. His name was David Parker Ray and he was known for his sadistic behavior and twisted desires.

“The FBI once described him as one of the most intelligent criminals they have ever come across. But some say that this label falls short of describing the true depths of his depravity.

“In this documentary, we explore the dark and sordid world of David Parker Ray. We uncover his heinous crimes, the methods he used to lure his victims, and the horrific torture they endured at his hands.

“This is not a story for the faint-hearted. But if you have a fascination for true crime, this documentary will leave you in shock and disbelief at the horrors one human being can inflict upon another.”

Although the film offers real testimonies from those involved in the case, as well as crime scene footage, there is yet to be a Netflix deep-dive into Ray, leaving many wondering why.

The streaming giant has countless cases in its true crime back catalog, from John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer to Chris Watts and The Yorkshire Ripper, to name a few.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “The story of David Parker Ray should be on Netflix.” While another wrote: “Surprised with all these Netflix originals and the people obsessed with true crime there’s not a documentary about David Parker Ray.”

Then again, due to the horrific nature of his crimes, not everyone would tune in if a Toy Box Killer doc were to make its way onto Netflix. As said by one commenter: “I hope they never make a Netflix series of David Parker Ray.”

To read more about David Parker Ray and his shocking crimes, head here, and you can check out our other true crime coverage below:

