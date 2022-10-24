House of the Dragon: Who is Cregan Stark?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Who is Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon? After Episode 10 hit screens, fans have been wondering if they can expect to see the Stark lord down the line – so, let’s dig in.

The Starks are among the most important – if not the most important – houses in Game of Thrones, with the show beginning in the orbit of Ned Stark, the Lord of Winterfell and Hand of the King to King Robert I Baratheon.

However, they’ve only ever been mentioned in the background of House of the Dragon, which primarily follows the Targaryen dynasty and the historic civil war known as Dance of the Dragons.

In Episode 10, Winterfell comes up in Rhaenyra’s plotting, as well as Cregan Stark – but who is he, and will we see him in Season 2?

Spoilers for House of the Dragon and the future of the show to follow…

House of the Dragon: Cregan Stark explained

Cregan Stark served as Lord of Winterfell and head of House Stark across the reigns of four kings: Viserys I, Aegon II, Aegon III, and Daeron I. He also served as Hand of the King for Aegon III in the wake of the Dance of the Dragons.

He is the eldest son of Rickon Stark and Lady Gilliane Glover, as per George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood. He fathered 10 children: Rickon, Sarra, Alys, Raya, Mariah, Jonnel, Edric, Lyanna, Barthogan, and Brandon.

He’s also been known as the Wolf of the North and the Old Man of the North.

In one passage, a septon wrote of Cregan’s command over people: “The city was his, to do with as he wished. The northman had taken it without drawing a sword or loosing an arrow. Be they king’s men or queen’s men, stormlanders or seahorses, riverlords or gutter knights, highborn or low, common soldiers deferred to him as if they had been born to his service.”

House of the Dragon: Will we see Cregan Stark in Season 2?

While he’s yet to be cast, it’s highly likely we’ll meet Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon Season 2.

We won’t go into too many details, but we know Jacaerys flew to Winterfell in Episode 10 to meet him. In the book, the pair get on well, with Jacaerys reminding Cregan of his younger brother. If Season 2 picks up immediately where Season 1 ended, we might even see him in the first episode.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is available to stream now. For more on Season 2, click here.