House of the Dragon: Where is Daeron Targaryen?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

House of the Dragon fans have been left wondering: has the show cut Daeron Targaryen, and if not, where is he? Let’s break down who is, and why his absence is a bit odd.

House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones prequel chronicling the Targaryen rule of King Viserys I, and the bloody, shocking events which lead to the Dance of the Dragons, an all-out civil war.

Episodes 6 and 7 have introduced several royal children: Aegon, Aemond, and Helaena, the children of Viserys and Alicent; Baela and Rhaena, the daughters of Daemon and Laena; and Jacaerys and Lucerys, the sons of Rhaenyra and Laenor… but not really.

The question is this: where is Daeron Targaryen? Fans have suspected he’s been cut from the show, so here’s a quick explainer of who he is and why he’s important to the story.

House of the Dragon: Who is Daeron Targaryen?

Daeron Targaryen, also known as Daeron the Daring, is the third and youngest son of Viserys and Alicent. He’s the younger brother of Aegon, Aemond, and Helaena.

As the youngest child, Daemon never had ambitions of becoming a tyrant; he grew up in their shadow, and became rather good at taking orders. He was also more likeable than his siblings, described as the “gentlest” of them all.

House of the Dragon: Is Daeron Targaryen in the show?

So far, Daeron Targaryen is not in House of the Dragon. There aren’t any casting details online for the character, and if we look at George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, he should be here by now.

According to the source material, Daeron was born shortly after Jacaerys, and the pair shared a wet nurse to try and brew a healthy relationship between them, amid the conflict between Rhaenyra and Alicent. Alas, Daeron ended up becoming a rival to Jacaerys and his brothers.

By the age of six, Daeron had already bonded with a dragon, Tessarion, but hadn’t ridden it yet.

When the Dance of the Dragons began, Daeron was squiring for Lord Ormund Hightower in Oldtown. He assisted in the Battle of the Honeywine, after which he was knighted and dubbed “Daeron the Daring.”

We won’t go into too many other details about the Dance, but we’ll say this: Daeron’s trajectory is eventful and mysterious, not to mention key to several events in the civil war.

The House of the Dragon Twitter account released a Targaryen family tree for the show so far, and Daeron isn’t anywhere to be seen. It remains unclear if he’s been cut for the show, but given his role in Fire and Blood, some believe he either hasn’t been born yet, or he’s already squiring in Oldtown and the writers have altered his backstory.

House of the Dragon Episode 8 will be available to watch on October 9 in the US and October 10 in the UK.