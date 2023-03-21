House of the Dragon Season 2: Milly Alcock addresses Rhaenyra return

Milly Alcock has addressed the possibility of her returning as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 2 – and it’s not the news fans want to hear.

Alcock played Rhaenyra, the daughter of Viserys and niece of Daemon, in the first few episodes of the Game of Thrones spinoff, alongside Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower.

Perhaps HBO didn’t anticipate how quickly fans would attach to the actors, as the recasting of the two leads was met with apprehension from many viewers. Fortunately, it took just one episode for Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke to convince fans it was the right choice.

Nevertheless, people have been hoping to see them again, even in the form of a flashback – but according to Milly Alcock, chances of such an appearance are slim.

Milly Alcock addresses Rhaenyra return in House of the Dragon Season 2

In a new interview with Deadline in the lead-up to her theater debut in The Crucible, Milly Alcock was asked if she expects to return as Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon Season 2.

“No, it’s done,” she said, before talking about how the success of the show has paved the way for her career to take off in the way she wants it to.

“It changed my life very quickly and it will never be the same again. Now I get to do all of the wonderful, amazing things that I really want to do, and I’m still figuring out what that is.

“Your dreams shouldn’t be coming true at 21 and 22. It shouldn’t be allowed. I still need to f*ck up a bit more – like, I shouldn’t even be unsupervised this young on a day-to-day level.”

In an earlier interview, Carey said “conversations have happened” regarding the younger actors returning to the show, but nothing had been confirmed.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is due for release sometime in 2024. You can find out more here, and check out the rest of our coverage here.