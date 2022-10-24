House of the Dragon fans compare Rhaenyra to Daenerys’ Mad Queen

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

The Mad Queen cometh: House of the Dragon fans have compared Rhaenyra’s ending in Episode 10 to Daenerys going crazy in Game of Thrones.

Daenerys got a bit of a raw deal in Game of Thrones. From the first season, she had it tough: her brother, Viserys, was a monster who got crowned with molten gold; and her relationship with Khal Drogo didn’t really start on the best terms – and that’s putting it very lightly.

As the show continued, the Mother of Dragons began to seem like a beacon of hope for Westeros, especially compared to the likes of Cersei and Ramsay Bolton… until it all went Pete Tong in the final season.

House of the Dragon, the prequel series chronicling the Dance of the Dragons, just reached the end of its first season – and fans have noticed parallels between two Targaryen queens.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 10 to follow…

House of the Dragon fans compare Rhaenyra’s ending to Daenerys’ Mad Queen turn

Episode 10 ends with Daemon telling Rhaenyra that her son Lucerys was killed by Aemond at Storm’s End. She stumbles towards the fireplace, before turning around with a look of pure fury on her face.

Fans have compared the scene to Daenerys’ descent into becoming the fabled Mad Queen, following her father’s footsteps, in Game of Thrones Season 8 following Missandei’s death.

“Bro that look on Rhaenyra’s face at the end there… that’s the same face Daenerys made before she torched kings landing so that dumbass Alicent better watch her back,” one user wrote.

“Daenerys and Rhaenyra Targaryen lost what they loved the most. They wanted to do everything in the right way, but to be king or queen, it is better to be feared than loved,” another tweeted.

“The parallel of Rhaenyra saying she doesn’t want to rule Westeros over ashes and bones just like Daenerys in Season 7 of Game of Thrones,” a third wrote.

“Rhaenyra better serve Daenerys energy. She down two kids and a daddy. Light ‘em up, sis. It’s deserved,” a fourth tweeted.

House of the Dragon Season 1 is available to stream now. For more on Season 2, click here.