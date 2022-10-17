House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor.

Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the Dance of the Dragons: the treacherous coronation of Aegon II, directly against the wishes of the late King Viserys I – except, there’s a good reason why Alicent may have been led astray. You can read our review here.

Next week, the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel will reach its end, with Rhaenyra and Daemon set to clash with the Hightowers.

Yes, the Dance of the Dragons has begun, and the first trailer for Episode 10 is a small glimpse at the edge-of-your-seat TV coming our way.

House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer shows Daemon bonding with Vermithor

One of the key takeaways from the trailer is a quick look at Daemon singing to an enormous dragon, with its huge head peeking out of the darkness and roaring above a small flame. Check it out below:

While some fans suspected this to be the Cannibal, it’s actually Vermithor, the dragon once ridden by King Jaehaerys. It’s also known as the “Bronze Fury”, and he’s the third-largest dragon in the show.

The trailer also shows Rhaenys warning Rhaenyra of the bloodshed coming her way. “You cannot bend the knee to the Hightowers, they stole your birthright,” Daemon says.

There’s clearly going to be some sort of dramatic clash between the two sides, with Jacaerys volunteering himself and Lucerys to go to the siege at the Red Keep. This is setting up another key event in George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood… but we won’t ruin that for you.

House of the Dragon Episode 10, the Season 1 finale, will be available to watch on October 23 in the US and October 24 in the UK.