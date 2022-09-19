House of the Dragon: Baela Targaryen, explained

House of the Dragon Episode 6 will introduce Baela Targaryen – but who is she, and who are her parents?

Kids haven’t had a great run on House of the Dragon thus far: Baelon, the “heir for a day”, passed away shortly after his birth, alongside Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke); a young suitor from House Blackwood killed another teenager who insulted him; and Aegon II, the son of Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Alicent (Emily Carey, soon to be played by Olivia Cooke) is at the center of a power struggle.

In the second half of Season 1, with tensions rising and deaths on the horizon, a litter of Targaryen children will enter the fold as the show moves towards its catastrophic civil war.

This includes Baela Targaryen, a key player in the future of House of the Dragon – let’s break down who she is and what will (likely) happen to her.

Potential House of the Dragon spoilers to follow…

House of the Dragon: Who is Baela Targaryen?

Baela Targaryen is the daughter of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Lady Laena Velaryon (earlier played by Savannah Steyn, now portrayed by Nanna Blondell). She also has a twin sister: Rhaena Targaryen.

In House of the Dragon, Baela will be played by Shani Smethurst when the character is younger, with Bethany Antonia later taking over.

Baela also has two younger half-brothers: Aegon and Viserys, the children of Daemon and Rhaenyra (earlier played by Milly Alcock, now portrayed by Emma D’Arcy).

Just like her father, Baela is a dragonrider. In the first teaser for Episode 6, there’s a brief shot of her handling a dragon egg, and it’s assumed we’ll later see her riding her dragon, Moondancer.

House of the Dragon: What will happen to Baela Targaryen?

While Episode 6 will only introduce Baela as a child, the character has a long, comprehensive history in George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood.

Later in the show, we can expect to see Baela betrothed to Jacaerys Velaryon, her cousin and step-brother, albeit with Viserys’ blessing. She’ll then bond with Moondancer.

In the book, Baela remains on Dragonstone during the Dance of the Dragons. We won’t go too far into spoiler territory for where the rest of the show may take us – if you wish, you can so here – but with Aegon II also set to arrive next week, seeds will be sowed for their fiery conflicts in the future.

House of the Dragon Episode 6 will be available to watch on September 25 in the US and September 26 in the UK.